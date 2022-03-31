Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,400 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the February 28th total of 162,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cadre from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadre stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $24.56. The stock had a trading volume of 37,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,978. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82. Cadre has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadre will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd.

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

