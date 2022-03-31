Zacks: Brokerages Expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) to Announce -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. TRACON Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on TCON shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TRACON Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,989. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $51.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $35,594.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 78,751 shares of company stock worth $172,165. 3.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

