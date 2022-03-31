Short Interest in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Decreases By 30.8%

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,200 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the February 28th total of 243,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,196,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter valued at about $2,193,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after acquiring an additional 158,334 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 77,675 shares during the period. 0.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVAL shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

AVAL stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.55. 184,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

