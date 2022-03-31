Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $658.99 Million

Equities analysts expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $658.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $645.94 million to $665.70 million. Equity Residential posted sales of $597.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

EQR traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.92. 2,398,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.66 and its 200 day moving average is $86.63. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $70.90 and a 52 week high of $93.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.62%.

In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $249,660.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

