Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Eutelsat Communications stock remained flat at $$2.84 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16. Eutelsat Communications has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $3.84.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €13.90 ($15.27) to €13.20 ($14.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €13.50 ($14.84) to €13.00 ($14.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eutelsat Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.