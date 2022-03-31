Investors Research Corp Trims Stock Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Investors Research Corp cut its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,377 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Transocean were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Transocean by 7.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 45,825 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Transocean by 50.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Transocean by 2.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,816 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Transocean by 28.0% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,494 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Transocean by 27.5% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,459 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Transocean alerts:

RIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pareto Securities upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

In other Transocean news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RIG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.57. 16,592,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,738,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 3.04. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $5.56.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Company Profile (Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.