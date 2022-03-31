Zacks: Analysts Expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $977.68 Million

Analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) will report $977.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $955.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Brinker International reported sales of $828.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year sales of $3.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EAT. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.53.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,249 in the last three months. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 461.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,951,000 after buying an additional 1,928,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,607,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,832,000 after buying an additional 90,172 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 8.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 811,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,791,000 after purchasing an additional 61,112 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 738,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,035,000 after purchasing an additional 353,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 718,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,087,000 after purchasing an additional 36,873 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brinker International stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.16. 740,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,724. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.34. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $73.98.

Brinker International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brinker International (EAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.