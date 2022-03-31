Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Billion

Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.73 billion and the highest is $3.76 billion. Consolidated Edison posted sales of $3.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year sales of $13.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $14.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.04 billion to $14.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.42.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 193 shares of company stock valued at $16,622. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.68. 2,069,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,481. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $71.17 and a 52 week high of $95.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.64. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

