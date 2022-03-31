Brokerages Anticipate EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to Post $1.56 EPS

Brokerages expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) to announce $1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. EMCOR Group posted earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year earnings of $7.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $7.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.17 to $8.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EME shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 276.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.63. The stock had a trading volume of 227,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,940. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EMCOR Group has a 52-week low of $107.79 and a 52-week high of $135.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.37%.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

