Short Interest in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Expands By 41.3%

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,800 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the February 28th total of 208,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
ACP traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $9.79. 106,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,943. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $12.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.53.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.
About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (Get Rating)
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
