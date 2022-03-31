Short Interest in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Expands By 41.3%

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,800 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the February 28th total of 208,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

ACP traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $9.79. 106,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,943. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $12.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.53.

Get Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 416.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 46.1% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 10.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.