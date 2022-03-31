Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Short Interest Update

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 521,500 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the February 28th total of 364,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of Banco de Chile stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.27. Banco de Chile has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $24.88.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 24.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.3307 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 51.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCH. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Banco de Chile in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Treasury segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

