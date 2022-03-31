Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Short Interest Update

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of BGX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.44. 28,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,626. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.58.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
