vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Announces Earnings Results

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTVT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.72. 228,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,744. vTv Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $65.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of -1.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 151,435 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 15,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 42,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

