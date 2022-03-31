Zacks: Analysts Expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) will report sales of $165.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $167.10 million. Employers reported sales of $163.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year sales of $682.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $676.76 million to $689.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $726.21 million, with estimates ranging from $713.52 million to $738.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. Employers had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Employers’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EIG. StockNews.com began coverage on Employers in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of EIG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.02. The stock had a trading volume of 130,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,939. Employers has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $43.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Employers’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Employers by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Employers by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Employers by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Employers by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 43,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Employers by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

