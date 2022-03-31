DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Analysts expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.88. DTE Energy posted earnings of $2.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

Shares of DTE traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $132.21. 1,135,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,143. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.76. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $107.38 and a 12 month high of $134.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.80%.

In other news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DTE Energy (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

