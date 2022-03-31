Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Short Interest Update

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,100 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the February 28th total of 527,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 119.1 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HMCBF. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$62.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

OTCMKTS:HMCBF remained flat at $$30.40 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $36.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.23.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

