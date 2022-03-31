Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Short Interest Update

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,200 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the February 28th total of 229,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 540.7 days.
Flow Traders stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.00. 287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average of $36.38. Flow Traders has a 12-month low of $32.64 and a 12-month high of $45.91.
Flow Traders Company Profile (Get Rating)
