Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Short Interest Update

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,200 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the February 28th total of 229,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 540.7 days.

Flow Traders stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.00. 287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average of $36.38. Flow Traders has a 12-month low of $32.64 and a 12-month high of $45.91.

Flow Traders Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company uses its proprietary technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of exchange traded products (ETP), bonds, cryptocurrency, foreign exchange, and other products on trading venues.

