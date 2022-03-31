Short Interest in Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Declines By 28.0%

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,100 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the February 28th total of 393,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 404.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Gerresheimer from €72.00 ($79.12) to €72.20 ($79.34) in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

OTCMKTS:GRRMF remained flat at $$71.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.45 and a 200 day moving average of $93.42. Gerresheimer has a 1 year low of $65.45 and a 1 year high of $95.70.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.