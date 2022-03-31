Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 172.12% and a negative net margin of 2,398.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

INFI traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,981. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,667,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,001,000 after purchasing an additional 684,014 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,798,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 91,752 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 3,597.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 600,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 584,003 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 524,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 276,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 75,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INFI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.39.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

