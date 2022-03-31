Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The healthcare company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nobilis Health updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSEAMERICAN HLTH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.45. 712,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,206. Nobilis Health has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $22.55.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nobilis Health by 8,795.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 622,700 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 615,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Nobilis Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nobilis Health by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,145 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 144,111 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $938,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $975,000.
Nobilis Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.
