PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PAVmed stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.32. 1,595,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,974. The stock has a market cap of $116.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68. PAVmed has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

Get PAVmed alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAVM. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAVM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a report on Saturday, February 12th.

About PAVmed (Get Rating)

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division consists of the EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and the EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.