Idle Trading Up 7.7% Over Last Week (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 31st. Over the last week, Idle has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Idle coin can now be bought for approximately $1.73 or 0.00003857 BTC on exchanges. Idle has a market capitalization of $7.31 million and $11,688.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00047007 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.95 or 0.07222949 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,758.33 or 0.99997411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00045539 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,232,853 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

