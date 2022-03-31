Throne Trading 13.7% Lower Over Last Week (THN)

Throne (THN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last seven days, Throne has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. Throne has a total market cap of $31.23 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Throne coin can now be purchased for $0.0799 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00047007 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.95 or 0.07222949 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,758.33 or 0.99997411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00045539 BTC.

Throne Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

