Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Will Post Earnings of $3.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will report $3.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.08. Discover Financial Services posted earnings per share of $5.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year earnings of $14.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $14.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $14.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.09 to $15.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Discover Financial Services.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,788,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,747. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $93.31 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.25%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discover Financial Services (DFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.