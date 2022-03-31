KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp decreased its holdings in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in KT were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KT during the third quarter worth $48,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KT in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in KT by 187.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in KT in the third quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in KT by 13.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Get KT alerts:

NYSE KT traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.34. 1,246,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,814. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.26. KT Co. has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on KT in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

KT Profile (Get Rating)

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.