McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Posts Earnings Results

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. McCormick & Company, Incorporated updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.170-$3.220 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.17-3.22 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.80. 2,755,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,224. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.23 and its 200 day moving average is $90.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $107.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

