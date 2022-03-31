Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the February 28th total of 2,500,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 876,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.19.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.10. 790,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,150. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $88.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.99.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.4% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

