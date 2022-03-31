Short Interest in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Declines By 27.5%

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the February 28th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE MX traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 335,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,035. Magnachip Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $110.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other news, insider Young-Joon Kim purchased 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $94,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $130,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $220,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

