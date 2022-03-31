BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a negative return on equity of 22.92%. BIO-key International updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

BKYI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 10,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,002. BIO-key International has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,282 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.09% of BIO-key International worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIO-key International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology, enterprise-ready identity access management solutions, and software solutions to commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premise SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

