Analyzing Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) and Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) and Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.9% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of Summit Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Summit Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Luther Burbank has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Financial Group has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Luther Burbank and Summit Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luther Burbank 38.19% 13.57% 1.22% Summit Financial Group 32.07% 15.06% 1.34%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Luther Burbank and Summit Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luther Burbank $229.80 million 2.99 $87.75 million $1.69 7.86 Summit Financial Group $142.62 million 2.29 $45.74 million $3.47 7.37

Luther Burbank has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Financial Group. Summit Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Luther Burbank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Luther Burbank and Summit Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luther Burbank 0 1 0 0 2.00 Summit Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

Luther Burbank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Summit Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Luther Burbank pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Summit Financial Group pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Luther Burbank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Summit Financial Group has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

About Luther Burbank (Get Rating)

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan. The company was founded on May 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA.

About Summit Financial Group (Get Rating)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, consumer, and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. The company was founded on March 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, WV.

