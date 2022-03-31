Analysts Anticipate CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to Post $0.58 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) will report $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. CubeSmart reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CUBE. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,598,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,172,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,344,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,690,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,105,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,736,000 after acquiring an additional 906,388 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,844,000 after acquiring an additional 595,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,310,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,429. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.44. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.80%.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

