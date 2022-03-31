Insider Buying: Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Major Shareholder Purchases 2,066 Shares of Stock

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L purchased 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $11,342.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

UEPS traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.87. 60,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,118. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08. The company has a market cap of $338.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.19. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $6.97.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 million. On average, analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 48.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

