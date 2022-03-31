Jeffrey Robert Ajer Sells 1,618 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,618 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $128,517.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Robert Ajer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 6,129 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $501,229.62.

Shares of BMRN traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.10. 2,946,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,008. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Bbva USA lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

