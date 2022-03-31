Jeffrey Robert Ajer Sells 1,618 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,618 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $128,517.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Jeffrey Robert Ajer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 6,129 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $501,229.62.
Shares of BMRN traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.10. 2,946,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,008. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Bbva USA lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.71.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.