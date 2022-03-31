JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,929,255.20 in Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 140,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,929,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 29th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 85,734 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,961,593.92.
- On Friday, March 25th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 245,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.89 per share, with a total value of $5,363,050.00.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 160,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,683,200.00.
- On Monday, March 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,341,000.00.
- On Friday, March 18th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 75,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $1,807,500.00.
- On Wednesday, March 16th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.52 per share, with a total value of $3,528,000.00.
- On Monday, March 14th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,369,000.00.
- On Friday, March 11th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,453,000.00.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 155,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $3,588,250.00.
- On Monday, March 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $1,047,500.00.
NYSE JELD traded down $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $20.28. 942,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.85.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have commented on JELD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.
JELD-WEN Company Profile (Get Rating)
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.
