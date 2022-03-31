JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,929,255.20 in Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 140,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,929,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 85,734 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,961,593.92.

On Friday, March 25th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 245,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.89 per share, with a total value of $5,363,050.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 160,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,683,200.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,341,000.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 75,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $1,807,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.52 per share, with a total value of $3,528,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,369,000.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,453,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 155,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $3,588,250.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $1,047,500.00.

NYSE JELD traded down $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $20.28. 942,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.85.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on JELD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

