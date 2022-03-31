BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

NYSE BB traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.46. The company had a trading volume of 12,019,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,348,688. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.88. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.36. BlackBerry has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $20.17.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,762,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,476,000 after purchasing an additional 94,887 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BlackBerry by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackBerry by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in BlackBerry by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,182,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after purchasing an additional 16,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in BlackBerry by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 671,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 100,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

BB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

About BlackBerry (Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.