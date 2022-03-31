TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Short Interest Update

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 627,100 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the February 28th total of 455,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of TPVG stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.46. 159,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,986. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $19.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.76.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 87.60% and a return on equity of 9.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPVG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPVG. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth about $153,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter worth about $921,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter worth about $870,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $862,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter worth about $725,000. 24.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

