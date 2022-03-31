Short Interest in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Decreases By 26.1%

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,520,000 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 10,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKCO traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.51. 2,053,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,514. Luokung Technology has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Luokung Technology by 321.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Luokung Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luokung Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luokung Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Luokung Technology by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 3,980,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 435,000 shares during the period. 1.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features.

