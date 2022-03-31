Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Short Interest Update

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of ZTR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.76. 97,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,321. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42. Virtus Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $10.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

