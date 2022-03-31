Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Short Interest Update

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of ZTR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.76. 97,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,321. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42. Virtus Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $10.41.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%.
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
