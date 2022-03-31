NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Receives $267.87 Average Price Target from Brokerages

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $268.98.

NWG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 300 ($3.93) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 350 ($4.58) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NatWest Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 26,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWG stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.68. 1,581,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. NatWest Group has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. NatWest Group had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 6.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that NatWest Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.199 per share. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

