Snowball Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last seven days, Snowball has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Snowball has a market capitalization of $895,836.37 and approximately $25,575.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00047285 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,278.16 or 0.07238404 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,313.96 or 1.00056259 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00054330 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,568,647 coins and its circulating supply is 5,673,820 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

