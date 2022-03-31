BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $930.13.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NYSE BLK traded down $13.19 on Friday, reaching $764.17. The company had a trading volume of 928,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,932. The company’s fifty day moving average is $755.52 and its 200-day moving average is $849.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $660.15 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

