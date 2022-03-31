Investors Research Corp Trims Stock Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Investors Research Corp lessened its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 77,207.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of MOD stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $467.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $18.54.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $502.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensing units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.