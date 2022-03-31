Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.82.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of Five9 stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $110.40. 954,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. Five9 has a 52 week low of $80.52 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.81.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $476,841.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,875 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 9.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Five9 by 66.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 321,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,019,000 after purchasing an additional 128,312 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Five9 by 6.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 8.3% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in Five9 in the third quarter worth about $6,390,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.