Analysts Set Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Price Target at $87.79

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.79.

AYX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of Alteryx stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 0.65. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $49.67 and a 52 week high of $90.57.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.36 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alteryx will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,237,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $514,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Capital World Investors increased its position in Alteryx by 17.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,399,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,776,000 after purchasing an additional 933,897 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Alteryx by 101.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,778,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,040,000 after purchasing an additional 894,582 shares during the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP bought a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth $49,610,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Alteryx in the third quarter worth $51,750,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $31,545,000. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

