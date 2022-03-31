Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the February 28th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLAQ. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Globis Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,727,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Globis Acquisition by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 647,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after buying an additional 437,154 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Globis Acquisition by 309.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 491,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 371,254 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Globis Acquisition by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 102,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Globis Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLAQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,465. Globis Acquisition has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12.

Globis Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

