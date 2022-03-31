Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives $95.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.36.

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

NYSE:VLO traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.54. 5,245,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,510,072. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.24 and a 200 day moving average of $79.33. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $103.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 478.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,619,000 after purchasing an additional 675,316 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 30.9% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.9% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,094,000 after purchasing an additional 703,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

