VITE Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.12 Million (VITE)

VITE (VITE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One VITE coin can now be bought for $0.0582 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. VITE has a total market capitalization of $29.31 million and approximately $6.12 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VITE has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00046699 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000057 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VITE

VITE (CRYPTO:VITE) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 503,527,063 coins. The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

