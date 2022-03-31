Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Short Interest Down 28.0% in March

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the February 28th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 696,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

IAS traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,303. Integral Ad Science has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.10.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

