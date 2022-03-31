Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Short Interest Down 28.0% in March

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the February 28th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 696,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.
IAS traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,303. Integral Ad Science has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.10.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000.
Integral Ad Science Company Profile (Get Rating)
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integral Ad Science (IAS)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.