Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) to Strong Sell

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Biotech, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in acquiring, developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Fortress Biotech, Inc., formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 538,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,991. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.32. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.46). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 94.06%. Equities analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,774,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 115,898 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 47,382 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 683,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 514,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

