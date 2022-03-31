Analysts Set Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) PT at $11.83

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,693.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,131.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,122 shares of company stock valued at $188,543. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,775,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,685,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 582,978 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2,581.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 476,928 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 563,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 467,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 107.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 608,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 314,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KPTI traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,801,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,577. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39. The firm has a market cap of $556.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of -0.28.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 59.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

